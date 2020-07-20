No plan to reverse privatisation of power sector —Senate

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Gabriel Suswam, said on Monday the upper legislative had no plans to reverse the power sector privatisation.

Suswan, who disclosed this during the committee’s oversight visit to some government structures being occupied by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), said the senate was not pushing for the reversal of privatisation of the sector.

He argued that reversal of the power sector privatisation would affect the economy and create problems of trust in the international community.

The committee chairman said: “We encourage the government to continue with the privatisation as far as the power sector is concerned.

READ ALSO: Reps begin power sector probe

“There are teething problems and those problems will not be reason for the review of the privatisation that was done and people have bought.

“All we can do is to try to make sure there is enhanced performance in the sector to create efficiency but unfortunately, the process itself started on a faulty note.

“Some of the parameters used were a bit faulty so the sector has been faced with problems that ordinarily would have been avoidable.

“So what we are trying to do in the National Assembly (NASS) is to identify the core challenges so that we can help the executive in addressing them.”

The former Benue State governor added that the duty of the National Assembly was to oversight the activities of the other arms of government.

“This is why we are here today, to see what we have been told by the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO),” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions