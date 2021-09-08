Politics
No plan to shutdown telecoms services -Kaduna govt
The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that it has no plans to shutdown telecommunication services in the state, saying any of such report was fake news.
This comes after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed telecommunications providers to shut down services in Zamfara State, following the spate of attacks by bandits in the northern parts of the country.
Following insinuations that the Kaduna government would follow suit, Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, in a statement said the government “has not made such a decision, neither has it announced any such plans.
Adekeye asked residents of the state to ignore such reports as rumours, noting the state government was transparent about the security matters in the state.
He said, “The Kaduna State Government did not reach out to any federal agency to request a telecoms shutdown, and it has not in any way ordered or effected a communications shutdown.
“It is fake news which some people are trying to pass off as genuine by placing the KDSG logo on their false statements. It is simply not true. Citizens should ignore the fake news. There is no shutdown of telecoms services in Kaduna State.
“Where a telecoms shutdown deemed to be necessary, that decision would have been formally announced in a properly signed statement posted on official information handles.”
