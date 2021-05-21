No plans to increase fuel pump price ---Sylva | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
No plans to increase fuel pump price —Sylva
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has stated that the Federal Government has no plans to increase the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in June.
Sylva said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday, while revealing that the status quo will be maintained “despite the huge burden of under-recovery.”
“Once again, it has become necessary to assure Nigerians that despite the huge burden of under-recovery, the Federal Government is not in a hurry to increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) to reflect current market realities.
“The current price of petrol will be retained in the month of June until the ongoing engagement with organised labour is concluded.
“This clarification becomes necessary in the light of recent reports regarding the resolution of the Nigeria Governors Forum to increase the pump price of petrol,” he said.
He further urged marketers not to engage in misconduct and urged the public not to engage in panic buying of products.
READ ALSO: NNPC invites bid for operation and maintenance of Port Harcourt, two other refineries
“I would like to strongly urge petroleum products marketers not to engage in any activity that could jeopardise the seamless supply and distribution system in place.
“I also urge members of the public to avoid panic buying because the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has enough stock of petroleum products to keep the nation wet,” he said.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on May 20 at its virtual meeting considered the report of a committee headed by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.
The Forum accepted the committee’s recommendation that backs full deregulation of petrol and suggested that the pump price of the product should hover around N385 per litre.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season
Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter
Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...
Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay
Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...