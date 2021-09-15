No plans to increase salaries soon —Nigerian govt

🔊 Listen to Post

The Nigerian government has no plans to increase the salaries and wages of federal civil servants anytime soon, according to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba.

Agba made this known on Tuesday in Abuja, at the 10th anniversary lecture of financial advocacy organisation, BudgIT, with the theme ‘Building Civic Engagement and Institutional Accountability for An Equitable Society.’

While delivering a keynote address, Agba said the possibility of a wage increase is not being considered as the government was borrowing because of increasing need for modern infrastructure such as hospitals, rail lines, roads and others.

Read also: Court suspends CBN freeze on Fintech startups’ accounts for payment of salaries, others

The Minister urged Nigerians to get more involved in budget processes, especially on how to increase the nation’s revenue.

“There is no way that the Federal Government will increase the wages and salaries of workers in the nearest future because the government is borrowing money for key and modern infrastructure such as hospitals, rail lines, roads and others.

“Government’s hand is full and like the President has said countless times, this government will not borrow to pay wages. That is the situation on the ground. So the possibility of a wage increase now, or in the next future is not feasible,’ Agba said.

Join the conversation

Opinions