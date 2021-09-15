Politics
No plans to increase salaries soon —Nigerian govt
The Nigerian government has no plans to increase the salaries and wages of federal civil servants anytime soon, according to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba.
Agba made this known on Tuesday in Abuja, at the 10th anniversary lecture of financial advocacy organisation, BudgIT, with the theme ‘Building Civic Engagement and Institutional Accountability for An Equitable Society.’
While delivering a keynote address, Agba said the possibility of a wage increase is not being considered as the government was borrowing because of increasing need for modern infrastructure such as hospitals, rail lines, roads and others.
Read also: Court suspends CBN freeze on Fintech startups’ accounts for payment of salaries, others
The Minister urged Nigerians to get more involved in budget processes, especially on how to increase the nation’s revenue.
“There is no way that the Federal Government will increase the wages and salaries of workers in the nearest future because the government is borrowing money for key and modern infrastructure such as hospitals, rail lines, roads and others.
“Government’s hand is full and like the President has said countless times, this government will not borrow to pay wages. That is the situation on the ground. So the possibility of a wage increase now, or in the next future is not feasible,’ Agba said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...