‘No political interference in our operations,’ Intels counters Atiku

Integrated Logistics Services Limited (Intels) on Tuesday denied claims that political interference in its operations by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration forced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to divest his interests from the company.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Atiku sold off his shares in the company where he was a major shareholder.

Atiku, who announced the decision to divest his shares in Intels via a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, accused the current administration of trying to destroy the company for political considerations.

However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Tommaso Ruffinoni, Intels insisted that its business has not been hindered by the government.

The company said its decisions had been devoid of political considerations, adding that it had always operated according to market logic.

The statement read: “Intels Nigeria Limited and its parent company, Orlean Invest Holding, in relation to some statements that appeared in the press yesterday and today, categorically deny that its business has at some time been hindered by political influences from the current government.

“The company has always operated according to market logic, thanks to its history and commitment to the development of the Nigerian economy in the oil and gas logistics sector.

“The ongoing contradictions are part of a natural commercial divergence, which will hopefully be resolved, as in the past, by a new approach, in the interest of all the parties, also according to the social role that Intels plays in the country.”

