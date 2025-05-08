No Pope Yet: Black smoke rises again as conclave continues deliberations

For the second time in two days, black smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday morning, confirming that the College of Cardinals has yet to reach a consensus on the next leader of the Catholic Church.

The signal, seen rising above the Vatican shortly after morning deliberations, indicates that no candidate has secured the two-thirds majority vote required to become the 267th pope. It follows an earlier puff of black smoke that appeared Wednesday evening, shortly after the 133 cardinal-electors entered conclave to select a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday.

While some observers had hoped for a swift election, the repeated appearance of black smoke suggests the decision may still take time. Vatican insiders remain cautiously optimistic that a pope could be chosen before the end of the week, though no definitive timeline has been confirmed.

In the meantime, the eyes of the world remain fixed on the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, awaiting the moment when white smoke will rise—signaling that a new pontiff has been chosen.

