Politics
No regret praying for another Buhari in 2023 – Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Wednesday he has no regret for asking God to give Nigeria another kind-hearted leader like President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
The governor had earlier in the month said the country’s needs another leader with a good heart like the President in two years’ time.
Umahi, who stated this when the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, visited him at the Government House in Abakiliki, said he has no regret over his comment despite the controversies it had generated so far.
He said: “When one person has a good heart and the rest of us do not and are not patriotic, no development can take place.
“You can see that my executive council members melted their hearts into mine and this made us to have good hearts and achieve a lot.”
