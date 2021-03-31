No riffraff can sack me from PDP —Iwuanyanwu | Ripples Nigeria

An elder statesman and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Tuesday, said nobody can sack him from the party, noting that he is a life member of the party’s Board of Trustees.

He also stated that he has committed his winner time working for the success of the party.

Speaking during a visit by the caretaker committee of the Imo state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in his office in Owerri, the party chieftain said he was made a life BOT member of the PDP because of his commitment to growing the party.

He said, “I did not say I regretted voting for the PDP during the Imo state governorship election in 2019.

“I did not also say I regretted voting for an Owerri zone man during the 2019 governorship election. I was quoted wrongly in the media and, because of this, a pack of riffraff has been calling for my sack from the PDP.

“No riffraff can sack me from the PDP. I am a life BOT member of the PDP. I know the prominent role I played in making sure that the party won the 2019 Imo governorship election.”

Earlier, the chairman of the caretaker committee of NUJ in the state, Precious Nwadike, said the union was happy with the elder statesman’s role in maintaining peace in the society.

