‘No sane person will keep mum while his people are being killed,” Aide defends Ortom on Buhari criticism

The Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State, Nathaniel Ikyur, said on Friday his principal has nothing personal against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Samuel Ortom had launched several attacks on the Federal Government over insecurity, poor economy and other major problems plaguing the country in the last six years.

Ikyur, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Abuja, said the governor’s remarks did not mean he has a personal problem with the President.

He noted that Ortom wanted Buhari to leave behind a good legacy for the country.

Ikyur said: “I want to reiterate the fact that my principal, governor Samuel Ortom, doesn’t hate President Buhari. His comments on the state of the nation and the leadership style of the President do not mean he hates him.

“No sane person will keep mum while his people are being killed on a daily basis. I am sure you are aware of the killings that have been going on in Logo, Guma, Agatu and other parts of Benue state by herdsmen.

“Do you expect the governor to keep quiet? He will continue to speak and stand for his people.

“Governor Ortom is aware of the clamour in many quarters for him to contest for senate in 2023, but in his usual character, he is still consulting with God and will make his intention known in due course.”

