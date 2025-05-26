‘No shots fired,’ Pasuma breaks silence on alleged Osun attack

Veteran fuji artiste, Wasiu Alabi aka Pasuma, has responded to a report of an alleged attack by suspected hoodlums in Osun State.

In a video posted on social media, the singer said no gun shots were fired when he performed at an event in the Ikire, Osun State, contrary to claims in many quarters.

He added that although there was a small commotion during the live performance, it was not as violent or disorderly as reported by the media.

READ ALSO: Nigerian actress Grace-Charis Bassey dumps Nollywood, joins US Navy

Pasuma wrote: “About what happened in Ikire, I have so many committed fans in Ikire, but there’s no town without such elements (thugs).

“The person who invited me to perform at a hall in Ikire, but the crowd was more than half of the whole town. They all came out to see me physically. Because of the large numbers of the crowd, a TV screen was provided outside the hall, but they refused to watch on the screen.

“And when the security prevented them from entering, the bad boys among them started stoning. It was the stone that broke the windscreen of my Hilux and Hummer bus. There was no shooting.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now