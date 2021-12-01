No sit-at-home in South-East Thursday – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said on Wednesday there would be no sit-at-home protest in the South-East on Thursday.

The group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will appear at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday for the continuation of the hearing in his trial for alleged treasonable felony.

Justice Binta Nyako had on November 10 adjourned the hearing on the case till January 19, 2022.

However, Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, told journalists on Wednesday, that the court had granted his client’s application to push the hearing forward.

Though the IPOB had suspended its weekly sit-at-home directive in the South-East, the group had maintained that the directive would hold on the days Kanu would appear in court.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group directed the people of the region to go about their legitimate businesses despite its leader’s date with the judge on Thursday.

The statement read: “We wish to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will be in court tomorrow, December 2, 2021, in Abuja. We, therefore, urge Biafrans living in Abuja and its environs to come out en masse to solidarise with our leader.

“Meanwhile, there will be no lockdown tomorrow in any part of Biafra land as a result of the court appearance. Biafrans resident in Biafra land, as well as visitors to Biafra land, are free to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or intimidation.

“We have not asked or authorised anybody to monitor or enforce any lockdown. Again, there will be no lockdown in Biafra land for tomorrow’s court appearance of our leader. Only Biafrans and friends of Biafra in Abuja and its environs are encouraged to be at the court premises.”

