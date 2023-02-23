No sit-at-home on election days in South-East, MASSOB declares

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has told the people of the South-East region to ignore any call to boycott the presidential and legislative elections on Saturday, February 25, through a sit-at-home order.

The Biafra agitation group in a statement on Thursday, called on its members and Igbos in particular to go out and vote candidates of their choice, while waiting patiently for the “restoration of the Independent State of Biafra.”

The statement issued by MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, categorically declared that there would be no sit-at-home on the days of elections in the region.

“Do not allow anybody to deceive you in the name of Biafra, because we know the real Biafra agitators and those paid to create confusion in our land,” Edeson said.

“MASSOB insists that election must hold in Igbo land because we cannot allow the enemies of Ndigbo to destroy our God-given land.

“It is clear that some enemies of Ndigbo have bought over some of our brothers, brainwashed them and turned them against their own people, that’s why they went about killing our own people, destroying our economy and making life difficult for our people.

“MASSOB wishes to make it clear that as we move on with the Biafra project, which is the restoration of the Independent State of Biafra, we will not allow Igbo land to remain in vacuum, that is why we advise Ndigbo to go out and vote for their preferred candidates on the 25th day of February 2023.

“Any group or persons saying that there shall be no election in Biafra land are enemies of Ndigbo, and should be disregarded.

“If you don’t vote that day, others will, and the enemies of Ndigbo will impose their puppet on our people just like what happened in Imo State.

“MASSOB has directed all her members to go and vote for all our candidates on the day of election,” the statement added.

