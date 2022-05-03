‘No smoke without fire’, Yul Edochie’s 2nd wife, Judy Austin, say in reaction to controversy

Nigerian actress, Judy Austin Moghalu, the second wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has explained in a video that recently surfaced on social media that she is prepared to unravel her own side of the story.

Ripples Nigeria reported several days ago that popular actor Yul Edochie confirmed he is starting a second family with Judy.

In a video that has gone viral, the Nollywood actress said she was surprised that so many people loved her.

According to her, she had been receiving several warm messages from fans all over the world.

Reacting to the story that brought her to the limelight, the fast-rising actress said she’s still contemplating telling her side of the story.

“There’s this saying that there is no smoke without fire and it takes two to tango, but most times in Nigeria, we don’t have that kind of patience to hear…” she said.

Watch her speak below.

