No state fights corruption like Kano —Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Thursday boasted of the record of anti-corruption efforts of the state government, saying no state in the country fights graft like Kano.

According to Ganduje, the state has one of the most vibrant anti-corruption agencies in the country.

The governor stated this during the International Ombudsman Day celebration held at the Kano Anti-Corruption Institute (KANCI) in Kano.

Ganduje, who was represented by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Lawan Musa Abdullahi, said that with the establishment of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) and Kano Anti-Corruption Institute, the state has complemented the effort of the federal government in institutionalising the fight against corruption.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Chairman of the commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, said the law that established the commission has provided it with both civil and criminal jurisdiction to treat cases.

According to him, under section 9 of the commission’s law, PCACC has the right to ensure that no Kano state indigene is cheated.

At the event were the representatives of EFCC, ICPC and NHRC, who all commended the effort of the commission for its synergy in their fight against corruption, adding that the commission has proved its worth over the years.

Recall that Gov Ganduje was captured on camera not long ago, stuffing wads of dollar notes into his clothing. The money was allegeg to be kickbacks from award of contracts, an allegation which the governor denied.

