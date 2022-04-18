‘No student defilement or pregnancy test took place under our watch,’ Chrisland reacts to viral sex tape

The management of Chrisland School in Lagos said on Monday no student was defiled during a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), last month.

A video of a 10-year-old female pupil of the school allegedly defiled by other students during a trip to the Middle East nation went viral recently.

The Lagos State government had since ordered the indefinite closure of all branches of the school in the state following the distribution of the videos involving the minors.

However, in a statement issued by a member of its Advisory Board, Akin Fadeyi, Chrisland School insisted that no rape or pregnancy test was carried out on any of the pupils contrary to claims in several quarters.

He said 76 students were listed for the Dubai trip, while 71 complied with its code of conduct.

The board member revealed that the school had taken disciplinary measures against the five students that flouted its rules during the trip to UAE.

Fadeyi said: “We are proud to reassure our stakeholders that no rape of anyone or the administration of a pregnancy test on any child took place on our watch.

“For emphasis, only a COVID-19 post-travel test was conducted on the returning delegation of our students, in compliance with COVID-19 travel protocols, at the Life Centre Medical Services on March 21, 2022, at School Hall, Opebi.

“This was through the nose swab test as consistent with COVID-19 health protocols. We trust that this can be verified at the source provided. To insinuate that a pregnancy test was carried out on a student, for whatever reason, therefore, is a highly unfortunate conjecture.

“We took a critical view of the number of students who partook in this recent trip and who did the school proud in our quest to expand the horizons of our students holistically through global exposure.

“[This] takes into account a wholesome development of the mind, body, and spirit through sporting engagements.

“Of the 76 children who represented Chrisland, 71 ensured an untainted adherence to our standards, abiding with laid down regulations and code of conduct, while doing us very proud in the process.

“Within these 71, we kept our girls on the 11th floor and Boys on the 4th floor to draw clear lines that respect moral boundaries.”

