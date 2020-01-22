No substitution of candidates in the 22 by-elections set for Saturday, INEC declares

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that there will be no substitution of candidates in the 22 by-elections holding this Saturday in some states of the federation.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu revealed this in a statement on Tuesday while swearing-in two new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While speaking during the swearing-in, Yakubu said; “The only exempted constituency for the substitution of candidates is Gamawa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State and Agwara State Constituency in Niger State where elections will be held without the candidates and parties that were declared winners in the general election.”

The development comes after INEC fixed Saturday, January 25th as the new date to conduct election in Ohimini state constituency in Benue State following the sack of the earlier occupier of the seat by the Court of Appeal.

This was revealed on Monday by INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Benue state, Nentawe Yilwatda, at a press conference in the state capital of Makurdi.

According to Yilwatda, the commission in compliance with the court order would conduct fresh exercise in the two affected registrations areas and polling units in the state.

