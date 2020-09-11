No tariff hike for customers with less than 12 hours of daily power supply — NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Friday directed the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) not to increase tariffs of customers enjoying less than 12 hours of daily power supply.

The NERC Commissioner, Legal Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, gave the directive during the agency’s town hall meeting with customers on the new electricity tariff regime.

The DisCos had on September 1 announced the take-off of new Service Reflective Tariff Plan (SRT) across their franchise areas.

The companies said the electricity customers had been classified into five bands with bands D and E for those enjoying less than 12 hours daily power supply.

READ ALSO: NERC approves implementation of electricity tariff hike

However, Akpeneye, who was responding to claims by some customers that the DisCos were not complying with NERC directive, insisted that those with less than 12 hours supply daily would not experience a tariff hike.

He said: “Anyone who is enjoying less than 12 hours of electricity must not have their tariffs increased.

“Customers who receive electricity service below the band they have been assigned can have the DisCos move them to the actual band of electricity service they receive.

“If you are unhappy, contest the band classification you have been assigned.”

Join the conversation

Opinions