No tenure renewal for Amaechi’s man as Buhari names Bashir Jamoh new NIMASA DG

March 4, 2020
Bashir Jamoh
President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday approved the appointment of Bashir Jamoh as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Jamoh, who is currently the agency’s Executive Director (Finance and Administration), will replace the outgoing Director-General of the agency, Peterside Dakuku, Rotimi Amaechi’s staunch political ally, whose tenure expires on March 10.

Peterside was appointed in 2016 and according to the NIMASA act, could have been appointed a second tenure of four years.

A graduate of the University of Port-Harcourt, he joined NIMASA in 2003 and rose through the ranks to head the finance and administration department.

