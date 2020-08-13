No thieving official will be spared in Nigerian govt’s anti-graft war —Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Thursday there is no sacred cow in the Federal Government’s anti-corruption crusade.

The minister stated this while fielding questions on alleged corruption in some key government agencies and the implications on the government’s anti-corruption campaign at a forum in Abuja.

He said: “The very fact that the administration can very transparently ask for members of the administration to be investigated, I think it is the clearest proof that this administration’s fight against corruption has no sacred cow and that nobody is exempted from prosecution if found wanting.

“Then, it is very convenient for the naysayers to try and twist the narrative.

“But, if we go deep down, most of the things that we were even investigating in some areas are things that predate this administration.

“But it is not about shifting blame. It is about saying that under our watch, and I have said this several times that being a member of this administration will not be a shield for any corrupt individual.”

