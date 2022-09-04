‘No threat to 2023 general elections,’ IGP tells US official

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, said on Sunday there is no immediate threat to the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The IGP, according to a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja, gave the assurance during a meeting with Assistant Secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, US Department of States, Mr. Todd Robinson.

The IGP met with the official during the summit of United Nations Chiefs of Police held in the United States.

Baba said the assurance followed a robust security threat analysis carried out by the police using global best standards to ascertain the trend of expectations for the elections.

READ ALSO: US institutes predict runoff in 2023 presidential election

The statement read: “The discussions at the meeting were centered around enhancing support for the Nigeria Police training and capacity building programme.

“The IGP said the focus was particularly on the training of tactical units deployed in the North-East and other conflict theatres across the country.

“The discussion was also on the need to cascade the ongoing election security management training across the six geopolitical zones in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

“They also discussed training of police recruits on modern policing themes such as forensic investigations, human relations and cyber security.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now