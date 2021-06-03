‘No victory over COVID-19 yet,’ FG tells Nigerians | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘No victory over COVID-19 yet,’ FG tells Nigerians
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday urged Nigerians to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols, saying there is no declaration of victory over the pandemic yet.
Ehanire made the call at the weekly press briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team in Abuja.
He said: “We are not yet out of the woods; there is no declaration of victory yet. We are still going to continue all the measures needed to keep our country and citizens safe.
“These are called the public health measures. They are non-pharmaceutical interventions and you are required to wear your masks and avoid all forms of public gathering and congregations that will make people too close to each other especially where you have enclosed space, which usually have a super spreader status.
“We want to particularly advise against religious congregations, sporting events, markets and all those places where people gather.
“We have been improving therapeutics and the government has been very supportive with that.”
