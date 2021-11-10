Nobel Prize winner, Malala, announces marriage after quiet ceremony in UK

Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, has announced her marriage to her partner, Asser Malik, in an Islamic ceremony in Britain.

Malala became famous for her vigorous campaign for girl-child education which led to an assassination attempt on her life by the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2012. She was 15, at the time.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, November 9.

“We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham (England) with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” Yousafzai added.

Malik is a business manager currently working at the Pakistan Cricket Board, according to his Twitter profile. He posted a photo of himself and Yousafzai on July 12 calling her “the most amazing Malala” and wishing her a happy 24th birthday.

After the attempt on her life, she recovered after months of treatment at home and abroad, including in Birmingham, and co-wrote a best-selling memoir titled I Am Malala.

Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, sharing the award with Kailash Satyarthi, a children’s rights activist from India.

She graduated last year from the University of Oxford in England with a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics and continues advocating for girls’ education, and runs a nonprofit called Malala Fund, which has invested $1.9 million in Afghanistan since 2017, according to the fund’s website.

She has also signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children.

