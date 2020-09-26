Nobody can dethrone me, I will rule for 67 more years –Oluwo | Ripples Nigeria

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has told those who care to listen that no one can dethrone him as a monarch, boasting that he would spend 67 years more on the throne.

Oba Akanbi made the declaration on Friday while speaking to his supporters who thronged his palace on a solidarity walk, in opposition to the petition by the 12 kingmakers urging the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, to remove him from the throne over alleged misconduct.

He said; “I have 67 more years to spend on the throne. I am going to live for 120 years. Those who want me out and want to become Oluwo, should wait because this is my time.

“With this crowd that engaged in this solidarity walk, it is obvious that I am in the good books of my people. That is why you are all standing in support of me.

“If I had not been good my people, you would have stoned me today. In as much as I am being loved by my people, nobody can remove me from being the king,” Oba Akanbi noted.

