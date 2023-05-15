Nobody can stop me from vying for Senate president – Yari

The former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, on Monday, vowed to continue his push for the senate presidency.

Yari, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said nobody can stop him from vying for the senate president because it was his constitutional right.

He insisted that no individual has the exclusive power to decide who leads the National Assembly.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) had last week nominated the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, as senate president and the senator representing Kano North District, Barau Jibrin, as deputy.

However, the decision did not sit well with members of the ruling party with many demanding that the NWC revisit the zoning arrangement.

He said: “Am I wrong when I asked them to choose me? There is nothing wrong with that. I’m exercising my constitutional responsibility.”

Yari said that he was not against the zoning of the National Assembly leadership by the APC.

“I’m not kicking anything against my party or against anyone. But I’m saying that I’m trying to get the indulgence of my colleagues to trust me and hire me.

“And at the same time, if I did wrong somewhere they fire me. So the hiring and firing is the exclusive responsibility of the National Assembly,” he added.

