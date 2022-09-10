Nobody can threaten Buhari, Imo govt dismisses IPOB’s sit-at-home order

The Imo State Government has dismissed the sit-at-home order announced by the secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the IPOB declared a sit-at-home order, in the South-East, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in order to show support to its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who will be appearing in court that day.

Kanu is currently facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari is equally slated to visit Imo State the same day in order to commission some projects.

The IPOB had warned Imo residents against coming out to welcome Buhari.

In a statement issued, on Saturday, by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, noted that the President is free to visit any State in the country, and that nobody can intimidate him.

Emelumba assured that security operatives in the state were on high alert for the President’s visit.

The statement reads in part: “Nobody can threaten Buhari. He’s president and commander in chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Imo is one of the states he governs, and he is free to visit it. Security is in top gear, and I can assure you that his visit will be successful.”

