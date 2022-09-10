Politics
Nobody can threaten Buhari, Imo govt dismisses IPOB’s sit-at-home order
The Imo State Government has dismissed the sit-at-home order announced by the secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the IPOB declared a sit-at-home order, in the South-East, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in order to show support to its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who will be appearing in court that day.
Kanu is currently facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari is equally slated to visit Imo State the same day in order to commission some projects.
The IPOB had warned Imo residents against coming out to welcome Buhari.
READ ALSO: IPOB sets up judicial system, vows to arrest, prosecute people, security agents who commit crime in S’East
In a statement issued, on Saturday, by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, noted that the President is free to visit any State in the country, and that nobody can intimidate him.
Emelumba assured that security operatives in the state were on high alert for the President’s visit.
The statement reads in part: “Nobody can threaten Buhari. He’s president and commander in chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“Imo is one of the states he governs, and he is free to visit it. Security is in top gear, and I can assure you that his visit will be successful.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...