‘Nobody is above Nigerian law,’ EFCC promises to arrest Tompolo for abusing the naira

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to calls by Nigerians for the arrest and prosecution of a former Niger Delta militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, for spraying the Naira notes at a recent event in the region.

The ex-militant leader was seen in viral video spraying wads of naira notes at the event.

The video surfaced on social media on Sunday.

Many Nigerians, including celebrities have been arrested and prosecuted by the anti-graft agency for abuse of the local currency in the past.

Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 (as amended) stipulates that “spraying of, dancing or matching on the Naira or any note issued by the bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever shall constitute an abuse and defacing of the Naira or such note and shall be punishable under the law by fines or imprisonment or both.”

The EFCC has consistently warned against the spraying or mutilation of currency, labeling it a criminal offence under Nigerian law.

After the video went viral, many Nigerians wondered why Tompolo has not been arrested and charged to court like others including controversial cross-dresser, Idris Olarewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky, who was arrested in 2014 and sentenced to six months imprisonment for abusing the naira.

Other celebrities like Lagos socialite, Emeka Okonkwo Daniel, popularly known as E-Money, was also arrested last by the EFCC for allegedly abusing currencies for allegedly spraying the United States dollars while Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, and comedian, Ayo Makun (AY), were arrested and quizzed by the EFCC last week for the same offence.

However, in a post on its X handle on Monday, the EFCC promised to arrest Tompolo as nobody is above the laws of the land.

“Nobody is above the law. Tompolo will have questions to answer!,” the agency wrote.

Nobody is above the law. Tompolo will have questions to answer!#EFCCNigeria pic.twitter.com/Ouk5avo6ef — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) May 12, 2025

