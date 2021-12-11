Nobody is happy in Nigeria due to insecurity, other challenges —Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has bemoaned that the populace is unhappy with the current state of affairs in the country, especially the deteriorating security situation.

Ortom made this assertion on Friday during the swearing-in of the new National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) led by its Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The Governor also appealed to Nigerians to work together for the restoration of the country’s glory, setting aside political, tribal and religious affiliations for the betterment of the country.

Ortom further criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress for the appalling economic state of the country with a lot of Nigerians plunged below the poverty line.

He said, “I want to appreciate God and to say that despite all that is happening economically, security-wise and socially where Nigerians are mourning, in pain, and lamenting every day, nobody is happy again that we have a country called Nigeria.

“But with the swearing-in of a new leadership of the PDP in place which is an alternative to the APC-led Government, I am hopeful for myself, for my state, and for my country Nigeria. And this is a project that every one of us must ensure that we work towards rescuing Nigeria and rebuilding it as our National chairman has said.”

Nonetheless, the Governor expressed confidence in the new PDP leadership towards steering the affairs of the country positively.

