Nobody’s ambition will supersede Oyo APC’s mandate —Alao-Akala

Former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala and the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council in Oyo State has read the Riot Act to politicians nurturing ambitions at variance with the party’s mandates.

According to Alao-Akala, no politician will be allowed to run afoul of party’s principles to engender stability and unity.

He made the declaration on Tuesday while addressing the party’s supporters and leaders who thronged his Ibadan residence, demanding for fair and just process in the forthcoming state congress slated for October 16.

“No matter the status of any individual, the party is supreme. Anybody that calls him or herself a politician can never be recognised without belonging to a political party.

“Your political party will serve as your identity. It is on the platform of that political party that you will ply your political trade.

“You can never use your surname to contest and win an election, so why can’t we abide by the rules guiding the party,” he said.

Alao-Akala also said that the state congress would be an open affair

“I assure you that every local government will have a representative on the state executive. The era of some local governments being disenfranchised in the scheme of things is over.

“We have 36 positions in the state executive and we have 33 local government areas in Oyo State.

“Each local government will have a slot in the spirit of fairness and equity unlike in the past where some local governments have up to three representatives in the state exco,” he said.

