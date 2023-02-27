This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nokia updates logo to signify new era

The Finnish multinational telecommunications company, Nokia corporation, will no longer use the colour blue but will instead use a new variant.

The Chief Executive, Pekka Lundmark, disclosed the logo redesign in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

For the first time in almost 60 years, the brand identity redesign consists of five distinct shapes that combine to form the word NOKIA.

Lundmark claimed the redesigned logo was done to stop people from associating it with mobile phones — a business it left almost a decade ago.

“In most people’s minds, we are still a successful mobile phone brand, but this is not what Nokia is about.

“We want to launch a new brand that is focusing very much on the networks and industrial digitalization, which is a completely different thing from the legacy mobile phones,” added Lundmark.

Tech Trivia: Which statement about animated GIFs is false?

A. They use indexed colors

B. They contain a sequence of frames

C. They require less disk space than MPEG videos

D. They can loop an unlimited number of times

Answer: see end of post

2. Cairo-based Copal partners Mastercard to launch new app

Egypt’s first family payment and cost management software has been launched by Cairo-based fintech start-up Copal in collaboration with international payments technology giant, Mastercard.

Ahmed Refaat, co-founder and CEO of Copal, confirmed the partnership and launching of the family payment app in a statement on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the strategic alliance with Mastercard is anticipated to provide Copal with specialized solutions and knowledge to support the startup’s growth and expansion in Egypt and elsewhere.

“Copal’s vision is to fill the gap for the un- and under-banked through introducing a product that is tailored specifically to tailor for their every need.

“We are proud to partner with Mastercard, and we are confident that, with their leadership and support, Copal will grow and expand as fast as we ambitiously planned,” said Refaat.

Copal is a joint-stock fintech firm that was established in February 2022 to educateintroduceucing a new generation to a cashless lifestyle.

3. Proptech startup, Munjz, closes $5M Series A round

Proptech startup, Munjz, has closed a $5 million Series A round, led by undisclosed investors.

Eng. Abdullah AlDaij, the CEO of Munjz confirmed the funding in a press release on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that this round intends to strengthen Munjz’s position in the Saudi market through the improvement of the facilities management work’s automation and the creation of the PMS platform for the commercial sector.

Other investors in the round include Vision Venture, Almajdiah Investment Company, and Wathiq Fund.

“We are very proud that we are the first Saudi PropTech SaaS Company that provides technical solutions that fit with the Saudi market driving a deep understanding of its needs,” stated AlDaij

Trivia Answer: They require less disk space than MPEG video

An animated GIF is a GIF file that includes multiple images or “frames.”

While this can be useful for sharing small videos on the web, the GIF format is not as efficient as the MPEG format for storing videos longer than a few seconds.

By Kayode Hamsat

