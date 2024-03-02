Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu dies months after leg amputation

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu is dead.

He died at Evercare Hospital in Lagos State after a protracted illness on Saturday.

The actor’s leg was amputated in October last year following complications of an undisclosed illness.

Operatives of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Alagbon, Lagos, on January 25 arrested Mr. Ibu’s son, Onyeabuchi Okafor, for alleged N50 million fraud.

Okafor was arrested alongside a woman identified as Jasmine Okekeagwu for conspiring to steal N50 million donated for the actor’s medical treatment.

However, the circumstances surrounding Mr. Ibu’s death have not been disclosed by his family.

He died just 24 hours after another Nollywood actor, Quadri Oyebamiji aka Sisi Quadri, bade the world farewell.

