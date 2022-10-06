Nollywood actor urges Nigerians to vote out ‘good-for nothing’ APC in 2023.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, on Thursday urged Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Okonkwo dumped the APC and joined the Labour Party over the party’s decision to adopt a Muslim-Muslim ticket and sundry issues in July.

The actor, who appeared on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, described the ruling party as a good-for-nothing entity.

Okonkwo said he was swayed to joining the APC in 2016 by its manifesto and constitution, adding that he later became disillusioned with the party.

“The party leaders are not aware of the content of the constitution and manifesto,” he said.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s administration has failed to implement the party’s lofty plans including restructuring, security and economic prosperity among others.

He insisted that the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was the only credible option in 2023.

The movie star added: “Their deviation is unpardonable. Look at the ASUU strike. Imagine! My younger ones have been at home for months

“They promised to tackle insecurity. But they are building a skyscraper of insecurity.”

He urged Nigerians to scrutinize each candidate by their personal promises rather than manifesto which were written by some brilliant professors.

“Let the candidates come here and share their plans. Let Nigerians cross-examine them. I cannot be fooled by political documents in the name of a manifesto again.

“40 years ago I could drive anywhere in Nigeria; 40 years ago, we were exporting refined oil out of Nigeria. Our problem 40 years ago was not money, but how to spend it,” he concluded.

