Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, loses 16-year-old son

The first son of Nollywood star Yul Edochie, Kambilichukwu Edochie, has reportedly passed away on Thursday.

After Edochie and his wife May Edochie celebrated the kid’s 16th birthday, the son passed away two months later.

“A very happy 16th birthday to my first son, Kambilinachukwu Leo Yul-Edochie,” Yul had wrote on Instagram. “God bless and keep you at all times. and many more years of joy. Your dad adores you.”

A family member said that Kambilichukwu passed away as he was getting ready for his upcoming exams, which were set for Wednesday.

“After his exam in school, he joined his mates to play football and he developed a seizure and was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital. All efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive,” the family member added.

