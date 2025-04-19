Nollywood actors die after rice meal in Imo

Two Nollywood actors in Imo died on Friday after a rice meal in the state.

The Spokesman for the Imo State Command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Owerri.

He said the command has commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The spokesman said: “Yes, the Command is aware of the unfortunate case of unnatural death. I can confirm that two people were pronounced dead, while two others were hospitalised.

“As I speak with you, the Commissioner of Police for Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has directed a pathologist to conduct tests on the two deceased persons to ascertain the cause of death.

“The results will determine the next line of action in the matter.”

