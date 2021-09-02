Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia accuses 2Face of infidelity

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has accused her music superstar husband, Innocent Idibia aka 2Face, of infidelity.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, the actress alleged that 2Face was still romantically involved with one of his “baby mamas,” Pero Adeniyi.

She wrote: “I am a patient woman. I am not an innocent fool. Your family never loved me from the beginning. No matter how hard I tried. I was never worthy to them.

“I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children. God knows I have tried. Your baby mamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sorts of rubbish.

“I try to stay gracious. You are not the first man on the planet to have kids with different women. You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are.”

“But today, this move done by you, Efe, Frankie, and your family is unacceptable.”

Mrs. Idibia claimed that the singer slept at Adeniyi’s house for several days during his trip to the United States.

She added: “What kind of man takes his kids to Disney and spends nights in the same apartment with his kids and their mother?

“How many times have you gone to see your kids with Pero and she stays with you and the kids under the same roof?”

Adeniyi is the mother of the singer’s three kids.

2Face married Annie in 2012.

