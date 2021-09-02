Entertainment
Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia accuses 2Face of infidelity
Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has accused her music superstar husband, Innocent Idibia aka 2Face, of infidelity.
In a post shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, the actress alleged that 2Face was still romantically involved with one of his “baby mamas,” Pero Adeniyi.
She wrote: “I am a patient woman. I am not an innocent fool. Your family never loved me from the beginning. No matter how hard I tried. I was never worthy to them.
“I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children. God knows I have tried. Your baby mamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sorts of rubbish.
“I try to stay gracious. You are not the first man on the planet to have kids with different women. You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are.”
“But today, this move done by you, Efe, Frankie, and your family is unacceptable.”
READ ALSO: How I became 2face’s girlfriend at 15 –Annie Idibia
Mrs. Idibia claimed that the singer slept at Adeniyi’s house for several days during his trip to the United States.
She added: “What kind of man takes his kids to Disney and spends nights in the same apartment with his kids and their mother?
“How many times have you gone to see your kids with Pero and she stays with you and the kids under the same roof?”
Adeniyi is the mother of the singer’s three kids.
2Face married Annie in 2012.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...