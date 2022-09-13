Nollywood actress Balogun-Nwachukwu opens up on miraculous disappearance of cyst in ovary (VIDEO)

Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, on Tuesday gave a fascinating testimony of how an ovarian cyst miraculously disappeared from her body a few days before she was supposed to remove an ovary through a surgical procedure.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Balogun-Nwachukwu said in 2020 she discovered that she had two ovarian cysts and had to undergo surgery.

The actress added that she was later diagnosed with a stage three endometriosis.

Ovarian cysts are solid or fluid-filled pockets in or on a woman’s ovary. They are common, especially in women who are pregnant or who haven’t gone through menopause yet.

The actress, who walked down the aisle with the Chief Executive of Jetways Airways, Dikko Nwachukwu, in 2018, said she was advised to undergo surgery to remove the left ovary after the cyst came back stronger on her left ovary early this year.

She said: ”I was like God by April. I don’t want to see this cyst in my body.

“I want something new.

“April came and the cyst had reduced inside and I said God I am grateful, I received it but this healing is not complete.

“The surgery was scheduled for on the 4th of July.

“On the first of July, I went to do my pre-surgery scan and before I went I said God I want this scan to be different and I felt it in my spirit that the Holy Spirit was telling me tomorrow you would know.

“So I went for this scan and the radiologist says to me he can see the left cyst, however, the right one has reabsorbed.

“So I said what the difference in size was and he said I can’t see it. It’s not there anymore.

“So I called my surgeon, this was two days before I was supposed to have surgery.

“I called him and I told him I am not coming.

“I kept on praying to God that what you have done on the right, you must complete on the left.

“As a matter of fact, I went to see another doctor who now told me that I have a blocked fallopian tube.

“Beginning of September, I went to do an MRI scan as recommended by this doctor.

“He said to me that this is treatable, these are the options you have the least. So I said that when it is time for me to do the egg freezing, they are going to inject me with hormones, so how is this going to affect the left cyst that is still there? So he now tells me that there is no cyst.

“I asked him what do you mean and he said thank God you didn’t have the surgery but there is no cyst in your body.”

Listen to her speech below.

