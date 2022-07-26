Entertainment
Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar tackles Orjiakor over outburst on social media
Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, on Tuesday berated her colleague, Cossy Orjiakor, over the latter’s derogatory remarks on social media.
Orjiakor, who had earlier called out Abubakar over her betrayal, warned the ailing actress to go and seek medical help and stop blaming the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, for her predicament.
Abubakar, who reacted to the remark on her Instagram page, said she has no problem with the veteran entertainer.
Read also: Orjiakor slams actress Halima Abubakar over attack on Apostle Suleman
The actress added that the reason why she never responded to any of the past comments was because she (Orjiakor) was mourning.
Abubakar, who asked Orjiakor if her leg had healed, reminded her colleague how she rescued and accommodated her for one year.
She wrote: “But I seriously don’t have an issue with u…. I ignored you for a reason cos u were mourning… Ur leg don heal? Cheap bitch. Cossy oo!. Do you need more pictures? Because there is not enough on ur page… you wey I rescued dey talk… I housed you for one year.”
