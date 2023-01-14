Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, confirms divorce from husband, Patrick Doyle (VIDEO)

Ireti Doyle, a Nollywood actress, has announced her divorce from famous actor Patrick Doyle.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, she confirmed the split, adding, “We are officially divorced.”

The actress clarified that she was actually 19 when she gave birth to her first child, dispelling the myth that she had her first child at the age of 17.

The actress experienced physical and domestic abuse when she was a teen, as Chude revealed in his introduction.

She backed up his assertion by claiming that she had no business getting married at the time she did, let alone to the person she selected.

The Tinsel actress said: “The truth of the matter is that I had no business being married at that time talk less of… let’s not even go to the choice of who I got married to.

“When you’re an adult, it’s not a life and death situation…there are some situations that are way beyond your control,” she added.

“I can’t sacrifice my life on the alter of your imagination or your fantasy,” she said.

“There is a time to be silent and a time to speak. In this age where everything one says is scrutinised and quartered; it takes a certain level of trust to bare intimate details .. we are here now,” she wrote in an accompanying post.

After an unreported dispute with her spouse in 2017, Ireti left the house.

Two years later, Patrick Doyle acknowledged he was the one who ruined their relationship and apologized to his wife in public on social media.

