Nollywood actress, Omotola Ekeinde tests positive for COVID-19

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress, who disclosed this on her social media accounts, said she had been in isolation and receiving treatment for the virus.

She also expressed concerns over the increasing cases of articulated truck-related accidents in the state.

Ekeinde wrote: “Hello all, I know you must have been wondering where I’ve been. Well, I contracted COVID-19. I have been ill, in isolation and now getting better. More details on this soon.

READ ALSO: Omotola reveals how UK health system failed her cousin amid COVID-19 outbreak

“I have been reading the devastating news of how our youths are needlessly dying and getting crushed by trailers/containers! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled! This can happen to anyone and enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this. Gov @jidesanwoolu!!! Please, do something!”

Join the conversation

Opinions