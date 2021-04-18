Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle, denounces country of birth, Gambia | Ripples Nigeria

Gambian-born Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle has taken to Instagram to denounce her nationality as a Gambian.

According to the actress who was raised in another West African country, Ghana, she no longer wants to be affiliated with Gambia.

The curvaceous actress went as far as calling the country the worst place in the world. Shyngle did not stop there, she also urged Gambians to unfollow her across all social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram during the early hours of today, Sunday, the controversial actress wrote;

“I don’t ever want to associate with anything that has to do with Gambia,” she wrote, adding “I am not Gambian, I have nothing to do with Gambia.”

Shyngle’s recent revelation is coming days after she announced her divorce.

