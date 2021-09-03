Entertainment
Nollywood celebrities slam Annie Idibia for bringing marital woes to social media
Nollywood actors, Zubby Michael and Junior Pope have slammed their colleague, Annie Idibia for taking to the social media platform, Instagram to call out her husband, 2Face, real name Innocent Idibia over a suspected affair with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.
On Thursday night, Annie held nothing back as she accused her musician husband of spending “excess time” with Adeniyi during his recent visit to the United States.
Zubby Michael stated in his Instagram post that he was disappointed in Annie as she could have handled the rift better.
Zubby wrote;
”Any woman that calls you out online is a wrong woman no matter what because a GOD fearing woman with home training will understand that this space is just like a market square. NDI ala NDI ala”
READ ALSO: Actress wants Nollywood to quit portraying Igbo men as ritualists in movies
Meanwhile, Junior Pope admonished Annie to take her marital issues to a marriage counsellor or organize a family meeting and not on social media.
He wrote;
”No Marriage Wahala Brought To Social Media Has Ever Gotten Resolved Amicably..Instead it is the begining of the END….Take your marriage issues to your parents/ marriage counsellors….NEVER ON SOCIAL MEDIA”
