Entertainment
Nollywood great, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of AMAA reported dead
Nollywood great and founder of the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, has reportedly died after a brief illness.
The death of Anyiam-Osigwe, who was also the President of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), was announced by notable producer cum movie maker, Zik Zulu Okafor, on Monday night.
Okafor said the veteran Nollywood producer who was one of the pillars of the entertainment industry in Nigeria,
gave up the ghost at St. Nicolas Hospital, a private health facility in Lagos, after being in a coma since Saturday.
READ ALSO:Shock as foreign films, actors dominate 2019 AMAA awards
“Our President, Peace, has passed. As at Saturday, she was reported to be in coma at Saint Nicholas. But now her family has confirmed her transition. May the memory of her life be a blessing. Rest in peace, dear Peace,” Okafor announced on his social media pages.
Another top player in the industry, Obi Emelonye also confirmed the death of the AMAA founder on his social media handles.
