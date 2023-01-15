Nollywood mourns again as veteran actor, ‘Papa Ajasco ‘ dies

The Nigerian movie industry aptly called Nollywood, has been once again, thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor, Femi Ogunrombi, popularly known as Papa Ajasco.

The comic act who was synonymous with his role in Wale Adenuga’s Comedy series “Papa Ajasco”, reportedly died on Saturday after an undisclosed ailment.

Papa Ajasco’s death was confirmed by a prominent theatre practitioner, Husseini Shaibu, via his Twitter handle on Sunday morning.

“I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’, Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is dead,: Shaibu wrote.

READ ALSO:Boy Alinco of Papa Ajasco fame survives ghastly auto crash

“I am told that the actor, singer, highlifist and trained nurse whom we fondly called ‘Uncle Ogurombo’ (not to his hearing though) passed on on Saturday.”

Before taking up the Papa Ajasco role, Ogunrombi, was the Director of Studies at the Pencil Film and Television Institute, Lagos.

He took over the role when the former character, Abiodun Ayoyinka, pulled out of the show and he carried on with the role while it lasted.

