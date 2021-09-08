Entertainment
Nollywood produced 1,051 movies in first half 2021
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the Nigerian Nollywood industry released 1,051 films in the first six months of 2021.
NBS stated this in the “Nollywood Movies Production Data – Q2 2021 published on its website on Wednesday.
According to the agency, the number of movies produced in H1,21 represents a drop of 1.74 percent from the 1,033 movies produced in the corresponding period of 2020.
However, the number of movies produced in Q2 2021 hit 635 compared to 416 in Q1 2021. This indicates a growth of 53.93 percent quarter on quarter.
READ ALSO: 10 female moviemakers changing Nollywood
Similarly, the number of movies produced in Q2 2020 stood at 626, indicating a growth of 1.44 % year on year.
Lagos has the highest number of movies produced by location in Q2 2021 with 234 from 149 produced in Q1, 2021.
Lagos is closely followed by Abuja with 196 movies in Q2. In first quarter movies produced in Abuja was 107.
In Q2, 2021 Benin and Port-Harcourt recorded the least with seven movies each respectively.
This chart below provides a breakdown
