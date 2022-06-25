Nollywood star, Ogogo opens up on fight with thug in Ogun (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo, has explained why he engaged in a scuffle with a thug in Ilaro, Ogun State.

In a video that surfaced online on Friday, the actor was seen engaging in fist-cuff with an unidentified man in the midst of a crowd.

After the two men were separated by the people at the scene, Ogogo entered his car and drove away from the scene.

He later took to his Instagram page to explain his own side of the story.

The actor wrote: “Before bloggers pick this up, let me tell my side of the story and the truth.

‘I was in Ilaro, my hometown, for an inspection of a project, after which some unknown guys walked up to me for the normal appraisals.

“We used to watch your movie, give us money. We watched you all through our childhood.

“All these as actors we hear everyday. I offered all I had on me and one of them dragged me by the Agbada and demanded for an amount I can’t pay. I asked him to leave me, he said, ‘Do your worse.’ The rest is story.

“Do you pay anyone for doing your job? No. It’s our job too. Accept all we offer when we do. Remember, once a boxer is always a boxer.”

