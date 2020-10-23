Nollywood star, Omotola Ekeinde apologises over comment on #EndSARS

Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, on Friday apologized for her comment on the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Jalade-Ekeinde, who warned the public against sensationalising the shooting of the protesters on her Twitter handle, infuriated Nigerians with her comments on the incident.

She wrote: “If People died during the Lekki toll gate assault, let their people speak out please, and if there were no deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the crime that happened. PEACEFUL PROTESTERS WERE ATTACKED. WHY? BY WHOM ! #EndImpunityinNigeria.”

Following the backlash that trailed the controversial remarks, the actress deleted the tweets and apologised to Nigerians.

Jalade-Ekeinde admitted she made a mistake with the comment.

She wrote: “I hope you know I don’t doubt people died! I hope you understand that we need to collate these now and not continue with the I’m disappointed and I’m leaving talks. Get angry again. We can’t stop.”

Several #EndSARS protesters were reportedly shot by soldiers around the Lekki toll plaza on Tuesday night.

The incident threw the country into turmoil with several private and public properties destroyed by hoodlums across the country.

