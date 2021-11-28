Nollywood stars meeting with Tinubu has nothing to do with 2023 politics – Foluke Daramola

A Nollywood star, Foluke Daramola, has reacted to criticism from Nigerians for singing the praises of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at a forum in Lagos.

In a video that surfaced on social media at the weekend, Daramola and a few Nollywood stars including the comic actor, John Okafor aka Mr.Ibu and Harry B were seen sitting around a conference table and chanting “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

The movie stars that appeared in the video include John Okafor and Foluke Daramola, among others.

The development irked Nigerians who quickly took to social media to condemn the celebrities for publicly voicing their support for the ex-Lagos State governor.

They accused the Nollywood stars of collecting money to endorse the APC chieftain.

Watch the controversial video below.

Daramola, who reacted to the criticism on her Instagram page, said their presence at the forum with Tinubu had nothing to do with politics.

The actress insisted that she was not paid a dime to endorse anyone.

Watch her speak below:

Okafor also released a video on his Instagram page to defend his presence at the meeting.

Watch him speak below:

