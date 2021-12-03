Nollywood stars, Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, others condemn murder of 12-year-old Dowen College student

A coterie of Nigerian celebrities, including Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, amongst several others have taken to their respective social media platforms to demand justice for the 12-year-old Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni who was reportedly beaten to death by fellow students for refusing to join their cult group.

The unfortunate demise of the scholar has instigated controversy on social media after Dowen College officials denied reports that the student was assaulted by his schoolmates.

READ ALSO: Nollywood stars meeting with Tinubu has nothing to do with 2023 politics – Foluke Daramola

Following the uproar on social media, Nigerian celebrities have joined the #JusticeForSylvester trend to demand proactive steps from administrators of the school.

Notable Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson who was recently involved in an altercation with one of the teacher’s in her daughter’s school published a statement on her Instagram page.

Here is what she had to say:

Other entertainers in the country have also called out Dowen College.

Ripples Nigeria has gathered statements from several celebrities pertaining to the controversy.

Here is what they said:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now