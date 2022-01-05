Connect with us

Entertainment

Nollywood veterans Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Balogun end feud

Published

5 mins ago

on

Popular Nollywood thespians, Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun have confirmed that they have both put an end to their long-running feud.

The actresses were involved in a rift in 2020 following their relationship with an alleged young lover.

The movie stars took to their Instagram pages on Wednesday, January 5, 2021, where they shared photos of themselves.

Specifically, Iyabo Ojo thanked Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo and veteran actor, Olaiya Igwe, for the role they played in their reconciliation.

Read also: Burna Boy, Davido settle feud

“It’s all peace & love ❤ faithiawilliams. How we go take follow each other again remain o chai …… ig expert over to you. Thank you @kingmcoluomo @olaiyaigwefilms 🙏🙏 ,” she wrote.
Popular Nollywood thespians, Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun have confirmed that they have both put an end to their long-running feud.

The actresses were involved in a rift in 2020 following their relationship with an alleged young lover.

The movie stars took to their Instagram pages on Wednesday, January 5, 2021, where they shared photos of themselves.

Specifically, Iyabo Ojo thanked Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo and veteran actor, Olaiya Igwe, for the role they played in their reconciliation.

“It’s all peace & love ❤ faithiawilliams. How we go take follow each other again remain o chai …… ig expert over to you. Thank you @kingmcoluomo @olaiyaigwefilms 🙏🙏 ,” she wrote.

As for Balogun, she is thankful that peace can reign again.

“Happy new year [email protected] [email protected] @olaiyaigwefilms .more wisdom and understanding..let peace reign 🙏🏼,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by House of Faiteer (@faithiawilliams)

As for Balogun, she is thankful that peace can reign again.

“Happy new year [email protected] [email protected] @olaiyaigwefilms .more wisdom and understanding..let peace reign 🙏🏼,” she wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen − 3 =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...