Nollywood veterans Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Balogun end feud

Popular Nollywood thespians, Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun have confirmed that they have both put an end to their long-running feud.

The actresses were involved in a rift in 2020 following their relationship with an alleged young lover.

The movie stars took to their Instagram pages on Wednesday, January 5, 2021, where they shared photos of themselves.

Specifically, Iyabo Ojo thanked Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo and veteran actor, Olaiya Igwe, for the role they played in their reconciliation.

“It’s all peace & love ❤ faithiawilliams. How we go take follow each other again remain o chai …… ig expert over to you. Thank you @kingmcoluomo @olaiyaigwefilms 🙏🙏 ,” she wrote.

As for Balogun, she is thankful that peace can reign again.

“Happy new year [email protected] [email protected] @olaiyaigwefilms .more wisdom and understanding..let peace reign 🙏🏼,” she wrote.

