Politics
North-Central deserves presidency in 2023 – Yahaya Bello
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Tuesday the North-Central deserved the presidency more than the South-East and other parts of the country in 2023.
The governor disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said the North-Central has been the most marginalized region in Nigeria since 1960.
READ ALSO: Atiku too old to contest 2023 Presidency —Former aide, Afegbua
Bello noted that the North-Central has never produced Nigeria’s President or Vice President, saying other regions should allow the zone to produce the next President in 2023 for justice and equity.
The governor had said last month he would declare his 2023 presidential bid after the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention slated for February 26.
