North-Central governors decry attack on Ortom | Ripples Nigeria

The North-Central Governors’ Forum (NCGF) on Monday decried the attempted assassination of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and called for a thorough investigation by relevant security agents.

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, who made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, said something urgent and drastic must be done collectively to curtail the situation.

“This issue of insecurity in our nation needs all and sundry to be collectively responsible in addressing it irrespective of religious, ethnic, and political affiliations,” he said.

Bello, who is the Chairman of NCGF, applauded the efforts of Ortom’s security details who ensured his safety and other members of his entourage.

He said the Forum is in solidarity with Ortom and the entire people of Benue State.

Gunmen suspected to be assailants had on Saturday opened fire on the Benue governor’s convoy along the Gboko/Makurdi.

But his security details repelled the attack.

